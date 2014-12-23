A damaged ceiling is pictured in Bab Antakya district in Old Aleppo October 2, 2012. Aleppo's Old City is one of several locations in Syria declared world heritage sites by UNESCO, the United Nations cultural agency, that are now at risk from the fighting. REUTERS/Zain Karam

A Free Syrian Fighter is seen after shelling at the Grand Umayyad mosque at Marat al-Numan near the northern province of Idlib November 5, 2012. Picture taken November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Zakwan Hadeed/Shaam News Network/Handout

A man walks past the entrance of the Citadel of Aleppo in northern Syria June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

A general view of damage in the Umayyad mosque of Old Aleppo, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

A view shows snow covered Umayyad mosque in the Syrian capital Damascus January 10, 2013, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Damage is seen after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, inside Umayyad mosque in Aleppo March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

A general view shows Aleppo's historic citadel, controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, as seen from a rebel-held area December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

The Aleppo castle where pro-government forces are based is seen in the Old Town of Aleppo, November 2, 2012, as clashes continue with the Free Syrian Army. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Fire burns after shelling at the Grand Umayyad mosque in Aleppo October 13, 2012. REUTERS/ Shaam News Network/Handout

The sun sets behind ruined columns at the historical city of Palmyra, in the Syrian desert, some 240km (150 miles) northeast the capital of Damascus November 12, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

BEIRUT Satellite imagery indicate that 290 cultural heritage sites in Syria, whose history stretches back to the dawn of civilization, have been damaged by its ongoing civil war, the United Nations' training and research arm (UNITAR) said on Tuesday.

Syria's heritage spans the great empires of the Middle East but cultural sites and buildings around the country, such as Aleppo's Umayyad Mosque, have been looted, damaged or destroyed in the three-year-old conflict.

Using commercially available satellite pictures, UNITAR found that 24 sites were completely destroyed, 189 severely or moderately damaged and a further 77 possibly damaged.

This is "an alarming testimony of the ongoing damage that is happening to Syria’s vast cultural heritage", UNITAR said in a new report.

"National and international efforts for the protection of these areas need to be scaled up in order to save as much as possible of this important heritage (for) humankind."

Clashes between President Bashar al-Assad's forces and rebels have damaged historical sites and buildings throughout Syria. Pillaging has threatened tombs in the desert town of Palmyra and Roman temples have been damaged.

The report documented widespread damage to cultural heritage sites including UNESCO World Heritage Sites, mostly in the northern city of Aleppo.

Both sides in the conflict have used ancient fortresses as military bases. The army has positioned snipers on Aleppo's Citadel, one of the oldest and largest castles in the world.

Insurgent forces also overran the 900-year-old Crac des Chevaliers Crusader castle. The army retook it in March but only after months of bombardment.

The satellite imagery also found that sites in Raqqa and the millennia-old oasis city of Palmyra have been exposed to major damage. The ancient city of Bosra and abandoned settlements from the Byzantine period in Syria's north have been damaged as well, according to UNITAR.

Radical Sunni Muslim insurgents have also destroyed ancient sites which they consider to be heretical.

Maamoun Abdulkarim, head of Syria's antiquities and museums, told Reuters last year that tens of thousands of artefacts spanning 10,000 years of history had been removed to specialist warehouses to avoid looting.

The United Nations says more than 200,000 people have been killed in Syria's conflict, which began in March 2011 with popular protests against Assad and spiralled into civil war after a violent crackdown by security forces.

(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Mark Heinrich)