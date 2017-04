BEIRUT Lebanon's Hezbollah group said on Sunday an Israeli raid on a residential building in the district of Jaramana in Damascus killed Lebanese militant Samir Qantar.

Israel freed Qantar as part of a prisoner swap with Hezbollah in 2008. Qantar joined the group since then and is believed to had become a senior figure in the group.

Hezbollah said the strike occurred late on Saturday.

