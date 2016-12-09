BEIRUT Lebanese Hezbollah said on Friday a "promised" victory was imminent for Syrian government forces and their allies in the city of Aleppo.

"There are great events taking place now in our region ... (such as) what is happening in Aleppo, and the ramifications of the promised and coming victory for the whole battle in Syria and the region," Hezbollah's leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech broadcast live by the group's Al Manar TV.

