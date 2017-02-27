AMMAN The military chief of the jihadist alliance known as Tahrir al Sham said on Monday the group staged the multiple suicide attacks on two security headquarters in the city of Homs on Saturday that killed dozens and wounded scores.

Abu Mohammad al Golani said in a video message that the attack by five suicide bombers of the alliance, whose main group is Fateh al Sham, the former Syrian al Qaeda offshoot, was just the start of many attacks deploying various tactics, including suicide bombings.

"This work is but a circle in a series of attacks that will come consecutively," al Golani said, adding that more than 50 members of the government security forces were killed in the attack.

Homs head of military security, General Hassan Daaboul, was among those killed in one of the most devastating attacks on a heavily defended, major Syrian security outpost since the outbreak of the conflict in 2011.

"The regime only understands the language of force and blood," Golani said.

Golani, whose group has fought other rebel groups, including some that fight under the banner of the moderate Free Syrian Army, also lambasted Syrian opposition leaders attending peace talks in Geneva.

"Maybe this is a lesson to some of those politicians in Geneva and before that in Astana.. a lesson that wipes some of the shame they have brought to the people of Syria," he added.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Additional repoting by Mostafa Hashem in Cairo, editing by Larry King)