South Korea police says no explosives found at Samsung Life HQ
SEOUL South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.
PARIS France's Foreign Minister said on Monday attacks on hospitals in Syria by the Syrian government and its allies were war crimes.
"I strongly condemn the new deliberate strike against a hospital," Jean-Marc Ayrault said in a statement. "The attacks against medical facilities ...constitute war crimes."
Seven people were killed in air strikes in Syria on a hospital supported by Medecins Sans Frontieres, the charity's France president said on Monday, adding that he believed Russia or Syrian government forces were behind the attack.
(Reporting by John Irish and Dominique Vidalon; editing by John Stonestreet)
SEOUL South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.
BERLIN A German judge authorised on Thursday the arrest of a 26-year-old Iraqi man detained after an attack on a bus carrying players of a soccer team, and prosecutors said they believed he was a member of Islamic State.