South Korea police says no explosives found at Samsung Life HQ
SEOUL South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.
MOSCOW Air strikes on a hospital operated by Doctors Without Borders in Syria were carried out by U.S. planes, the Syrian ambassador in Moscow told Rossiya 24 television on Monday.
"It was destroyed by the American Air Force. The Russian Air Force has nothing to do it with," said Ambassador Riad Haddad.
Haddad said Damascus hoped peace talks would resume on Feb. 25 but that Turkey was interfering in the country to support Islamic State militants.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by John Stonestreet)
SEOUL South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.
BERLIN A German judge authorised on Thursday the arrest of a 26-year-old Iraqi man detained after an attack on a bus carrying players of a soccer team, and prosecutors said they believed he was a member of Islamic State.