Civil Defence members wear gas masks near damaged ground in Ibleen village from what activists said was a chlorine gas attack, on Kansafra, Ibleen and Josef villages, Idlib countryside May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar

A Civil Defence member carries a damaged canister in Ibleen village from what activists said was a chlorine gas attack, on Kansafra, Ibleen and Josef villages, Idlib countryside May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar

A damaged military truck that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen in Qarmeed camp after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

A rebel fighter rides a motorbike along a road in Qarmeed camp, as smoke rises in the background after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area from forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement inspects a military post used by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jabal al-Arbaeen, after the rebels said that they took control of the area, in Idlib countryside May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement takes position on a hill in Jabal al-Arbaeen, which overlooks the northern town of Ariha, one of the last government strongholds in the Idlib province May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A general view shows the northern town of Ariha, one of the last government strongholds in the Idlib province, as seen from the rebel-held area of Jabal al-Arbaeen May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement take positions behind sandbags in Jabal al-Arbaeen, which overlooks the northern town of Ariha, one of the last government strongholds in the Idlib province May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Smoke rises from buildings near the national hospital, where Syrian soldiers were holed up under siege by insurgents, after what activists said was shelling by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Jisr al-Shughour, Idlib province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

BEIRUT The Syrian air force hit an Islamic State-controlled air base in Raqqa province on Tuesday, killing more than 140 militants, state media said, striking the jihadist group in its Syrian stronghold a week after it seized Palmyra from the government.

The city of Raqqa is seen as the de facto capital of the "caliphate" Islamic State has declared in Syria and Iraq. The group has made notable gains in both countries this month, capturing both Ramadi in Iraq and Palmyra in Syria.

It was not possible to independently verify the reported attack on the Tabqa air base, which Islamic State seized in August, killing scores of captive government soldiers.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a group monitoring the war, said a U.S.-led coalition waging a separate campaign against Islamic State had targeted the same area on Monday.

Islamic State's takeover of Palmyra, also known as Tadmur, marked the first time the group had seized a city directly from government control. The other population centres it holds were mostly taken from rival insurgent groups in Syria's civil war.

Palmyra is strategically significant for reasons including its location at a crossroads of highways in the centre of Syria leading both to Homs and Damascus, President Bashar al-Assad's seat of power.

It also has a UNESCO World Heritage site. Islamic State's capture of the city has raised fears its 2,000-year-old, Roman ruins could meet the same fate as ancient sites destroyed by the ultra-radical group in Iraq.

The Syrian antiquities chief told Reuters that Palmyra's ruins were so far undamaged. "The historic city is fine. There is no damage so far," said Maamoun Abdulkarim, citing contacts with people on the ground.

However, he said was still afraid the jihadist militants would blow up ruins including tombs and the Temple of Bel, which could be viewed as idolatrous in its puritanical vision of Islam.

A short video posted by an account supportive of Islamic State on YouTube on Tuesday claimed to show Palmyra after the jihadists took control.

The footage, mostly filmed without sound and people, showed the Palmyra's ancient citadel, columns, colosseum, buildings and walls. One image showed black smoke rising behind ancient ruins but it did not appear that any of the historical sites had been obviously damaged by the week of fighting.

ISLAMIC STATE REINFORCEMENTS

The United States has ruled out the idea of partnering with Assad in the fight against Islamic State. It regards Assad as part of the problem and says he should leave power.

A Syrian army source said Islamic State was trying to move combatants from its bastions in Raqqa and Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria to Palmyra.

He said Islamic State would "certainly try" to make further gains after Palmyra but added: "We are not at all worried. It will not be able to advance towards the west."

"In Palmyra, let's say there are attempts to call up terrorists from Raqqa, Deir al-Zor," said the source.

"There is notable (Islamic State) activity, more than before, certainly, because after what happened in Tadmur, it will not halt its attempts to expand," he said.

Islamic State sustained heavy losses in an army attack near Palmyra on Monday, the source added.

The fall of Palmyra followed numerous attacks in recent months by Islamic State on government-held areas in northern, southern and central Syria.

The Syrian state news agency also reported on Tuesday that the army had carried out an operation against Islamic State in Sweida province, an area near the southern border with Jordan.

