BEIRUT The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said warring sides appeared to cease firing across Syria after a truce deal came into effect at midnight on Friday (2200 GMT Thursday).

The British-based Observatory said there had been some shellfire around Aleppo and in an area close to the capital Damascus shortly before the ceasefire, brokered by Russia and Turkey, began.

