Damaged vehicles are pictured at the site of an attack by two suicide bombers in Damascus, Syria March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Blood stains the ground at the site of an attack by two suicide bombers in Damascus, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 11, 2017. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT The death toll from a double bomb attack targeting Shi'ites visiting a pilgrimage site in Damascus has climbed to 74, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday.

Most of the dead in Saturday's attack were Iraqi Shi'ites who were going to visit a cemetery near the Old City of Damascus.

There has been no claim of responsibility. The Hezbollah-run al-Manar TV station said it was carried out by two suicide bombers.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been supported in the country's war by Shi'ite militias from countries including Iraq, Afghanistan and Lebanon.

