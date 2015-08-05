Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

BEIRUT Syria supports any efforts to combat Islamic State if they are coordinated with Damascus but anything else would "be a breach of Syrian sovereignty", state television quoted the country's foreign minister as saying on Wednesday,

Walid al-Moualem made the comments during a visit to top regional ally Tehran to meet with his Iranian counterpart, the TV channel said.

The United States said earlier this week it had decided to allow airstrikes to defend Syrian rebels trained by the U.S. military from any attackers, even if the enemies were the Syrian army and allied fighters.

