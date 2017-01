BEIRUT Warplanes struck the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on Sunday for the first time since a seven-day ceasefire came into effect almost a week ago, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Rockets hit the neighbourhoods of Karam al-Jabal, Karam al-Beek, Sakhour and Sheikh Hadar. There were reports of injuries, the war monitor said.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Toby Chopra)