BEIRUT Syrian insurgents fired shells at two Shi'ite-majority villages besieged by the rebels in Idlib province on Wednesday, with initial reports of casualties, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The villages, al-Foua and Kefraya, are those from which Damascus ally Iran is demanding people be evacuated before a ceasefire deal for rebels and civilians to leave opposition-held parts of Aleppo can go ahead.

