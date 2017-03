BEIRUT The Syrian military has been completely driven out of the northwestern province of Idlib after a military air base fell to insurgents who control the surrounding area, a group monitoring the war said on Wednesday.

Members of a local pro-government militia still remain in two Shi'ite villages in the province but the army itself has withdrawn, said Rami Abdulrahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group.

(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Toby Chopra)