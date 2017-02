ANKARA Turkey said on Tuesday that heavy air strikes reported to have been carried out by Russian jets on a hospital and a mosque in Syria's rebel-held city of Idlib had killed more than 60 civilians and injured around 200 people.

In an e-mailed statement, the Turkish foreign ministry called on the international community to act swiftly against what it called the "indefensible" crimes of the Russian and Syrian administration.

