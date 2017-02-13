GENEVA The United Nations special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, sent invitations on Monday for Geneva peace talks beginning on Feb. 23, after initial prior consultations beginning on or about Feb. 20, his spokeswoman Yara Sharif said.

"We can confirm that letters have been sent today, and also that consultations are continuing," she said.

The talks were already delayed from Feb. 8.

Syria's main opposition body, the High Negotiation Committee (HNC), on Sunday approved a new delegation to take part in Geneva peace talks, which include Russian-backed blocs that have been critical of the armed insurgency against President Bashar al-Assad.

