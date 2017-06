LONDON Iran condemned on Wednesday the chemical attack that left scores dead in Syria, offering help to the victims of the incident.

"Iran condemns any use of chemical weapons, regardless of who has used it and who are the victims," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Bahram Ghasemi was quoted by Tasnim news agency as saying.

"We are ready to bring the victims to Iran and help them."

