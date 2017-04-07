Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
ANKARA Iran said on Friday denounced as "destructive and dangerous" U.S. missile strikes against a Syrian airbase from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, the Students News Agency ISNA quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying.
"Iran ... condemns use of chemical weapons ... but at the same time believes it is dangerous, destructive and violation of international laws to use it as an excuse to take unilateral actions," ISNA quoted Bahram Qasemi as saying.
"Iran strongly condemns any such unilateral strikes... Such measures will strengthen terrorists in Syria ... and will complicate the situation in Syria and the region."
Tehran is Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's main regional ally and has provided military and economic support to his fight against rebel groups and Islamic State militants.
Iran says it has military advisers and volunteers in Syria but denies having a conventional force on the ground.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's government said on Thursday it would launch her policy programme next week, a sign of confidence she will strike a deal to stay in power after days of political uncertainty since losing her majority.
WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has hired a lawyer known for defending government officials in high-profile investigations to help him with probes into whether there were ties between the election campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia, his office said on Thursday.