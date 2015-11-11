Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif gestures as he attends a joint news conference with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier (not seen) in Tehran October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

BEIRUT Iran's deputy foreign minister on Wednesday said Tehran had yet to decide whether to participate in talks on the Syria crisis in Vienna later this week, Lebanon-based al Mayadeen television reported.

It cited Hossein Amir Abdollahian as saying participation depended on Washington's "answers regarding some unilateral actions taken by some of the sides" attending the talks "without consulting others". The newsflash did not elaborate.

An Iranian official was quoted last week as saying Iran would attend the talks.

