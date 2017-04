An image of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a car parked in front of damaged buildings in the town of Rabiya, after pro-government forces recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

MOSCOW The next round of Syria talks in the "Vienna format" may take place on Feb. 11, RIA news agency quoted Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Hossein Amirabdollahian as saying in Moscow on Thursday.

The "Vienna format" is a ministerial-level meeting which includes the United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, Egypt, Qatar, Lebanon, France, Britain and Germany.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)