DUBAI Iran's deputy foreign minister, meeting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Monday, said the Islamic Republic was determined to provide the Syria's government with any help it needs to fight Islamist terrorists, Tasnim news agency reported.

"Iran is determined to provide Syria all the facilities it needs in its critical fight against terrorism," Hossein Jaber Ansari said.

