BEIRUT Islamic State said Syrian government forces in Hasaka city withdrew to its centre after the militant group seized a southwestern district, a statement posted online on Thursday said.

Islamic State said it had captured the district of al-Nashwa in the northeastern city in the offensive.

Syrian state television said in a newsflash that there were violent clashes between the army backed by allied militia and Islamic State fighters in the district.

