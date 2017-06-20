Syria says Israel strike kills civilians
BEURUT Israel said on Saturday it had targeted Syrian military installations after shells landed in the occupied Golan Heights but a Syrian military source said the Israeli strikes killed some civilians.
WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that it killed Turki al-Bin’ali, the group's self-proclaimed “Grand Mufti” or chief cleric, in an air strike in Syria on May 31.
Bin’ali was one of Islamic State's most visible preachers and appeared regularly in its propaganda videos. He was placed under U.S. sanctions for helping Islamic State recruit foreign fighters, according to the U.S. Treasury.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom)
GLASTONBURY, England Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn got a rock star reception at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, telling a headliner-sized crowd that millions of young people who voted for him would not be silenced or sidelined.
LONDON Britain's parliament was hit by a "sustained and determined" cyber attack on Saturday designed to identify weak email passwords, just over a month after a ransomware worm crippled parts of the country's health service.