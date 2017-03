BEIRUT Islamic State is in complete control of the Syrian city of Palmyra, including the military airport and prison, after the "collapse" of pro-government forces there, the militant group said on Thursday in a statement on Twitter.

The retreating forces "left behind a large number of (their) dead" which it said filled the city square, the statement said.

