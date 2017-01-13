Belgium holds seven in hunt for returning Syria militants
BRUSSELS Security officers detained seven people in Brussels on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether militants were returning from Syria, prosecutors said.
AMMAN Syrian army command said on Friday Israel had fired rockets at a major military airport west of the capital Damascus and warned Tel Aviv of the repercussions of what it said was a "flagrant" attack.
Syrian state television quoted the army as saying several rockets were fired from an area near Lake Tiberias in northern Israel just after midnight which landed in the compound of the airport, a major facility for elite Republican Guards, and warned it would take revenge for the attack.
SEOUL The woman at the centre of a corruption scandal gripping South Korea angrily protested her innocence on Wednesday, shouting that she had been made to confess as she was forcibly summoned for questioning.
SEOUL The North Korean elite are outwardly expressing their discontent towards young leader Kim Jong Un and his government as more outside information trickles into the isolated country, North Korea's former deputy ambassador to London said on Wednesday.