BEIRUT Several Israeli missiles hit a Syrian military position southwest of Damascus airport at dawn on Thursday, Syrian state media said.

The "Israeli aggression" resulted in explosions at the site and some material losses, it said, citing a military source.

Israel struck an arms supply hub operated by the Lebanese group Hezbollah near Damascus airport on Thursday, Syrian rebel and regional sources said, targeting weapons regularly sent from Iran via commercial and military cargo planes.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Angus MacSwan)