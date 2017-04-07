Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
ROME Italy gave its support to a U.S. air strike against a Syrian airfield on Friday, saying it was a suitable response to Syrian aggression and a deterrent against the use of chemical weapons by its leader Bashar al-Assad.
The United States fired dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian air base earlier on Friday from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched this week.
"Italy understands the reasons for the U.S. military action," Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said in a statement.
The strike was "a commensurate response ... and a signal of deterrence against the risks of further use of chemical weapons by Assad."
Italy currently holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven industrialised nations.
Italy's two largest opposition parties, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the anti-immigrant Northern League both condemned the U.S. strikes.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's government said on Thursday it would launch her policy programme next week, a sign of confidence she will strike a deal to stay in power after days of political uncertainty since losing her majority.
WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has hired a lawyer known for defending government officials in high-profile investigations to help him with probes into whether there were ties between the election campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia, his office said on Thursday.