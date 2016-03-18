GENEVA The head of the Syrian government delegation at peace talks in Geneva said he had a useful meeting with U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura on Friday, focusing on a government position paper on the "basic elements of a political solution" of the crisis.

"The approval of this paper which we called the basic elements will lead to a Syrian-Syrian dialogue that is serious and will contribute to the building of our country Syria.

"Approving these principles will open a serious dialogue under Syrian leadership without foreign intervention and without preconditions," Ja'afari told reporters, making the shortest media appearance after the longest session of the talks so far.

(Reporting by Tom Miles and Sulieman al-Khalidi)