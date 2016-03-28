Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flash victory signs and carry a Syrian national flag on the edge of the historic city of Palmyra in Homs Governorate, in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 26, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

BEIRUT Syria is willing to take part in an international coalition against terrorism but only if the United States will work with Damascus in a way it has not done so far, the Syrian envoy to Geneva peace talks said on Monday.

"The (U.S.-led) international coalition did not succeed in Syria because it did not coordinate with the regime. Russia was successful because it coordinated with us," Bashar Ja'afari said in an interview with Lebanon-based al-Mayadeen TV.

"We are for the creation of an international coalition against terrorism, but in coordination with the Syrian government. We have no objection to working with America as long as it is done in coordination with Syria," Ja'afari said.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington in Beirut, Suleiman Khalidi in Amman and Mostafa Hashem in Cairo; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)