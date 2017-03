VIENNA U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday he hoped progress could be made at international talks in Vienna aimed at finding a political solution to Syria's four-year-old civil war but it would be very difficult.

"I am hopeful. I don't call it optimism," Kerry told reporters before Friday's talks. "I am hopeful that we can find a way forward. It is very difficult."

