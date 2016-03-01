WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday he had agreed with his Russian counterpart not to discuss alleged violations of a cessation of hostilities plan in Syria and intensify work on a mechanism to ensure any strikes in Syria solely target Islamic State or al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front.

Speaking at a news conference with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Kerry said he had talked with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and agreed not to "litigate ... in a public fashion" the reports of violations on both sides.

Teams in Geneva and Amman will look into the reports, he said. "We are going to track down each alleged violation and work even more now to put in place a construct which will help us to guarantee that missions are indeed missions against Nusra or missions against Daesh," Kerry said, using an alternative name for Islamic State.

The two militant groups are not part of the cessation of hostilities deal led by the United States and Russia that has halted much of the fighting in Syria since Saturday.

