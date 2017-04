WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday welcomed a renewed cessation of hostilities agreement that now includes Aleppo and said he expects all parties, including the U.S.-backed opposition and government forces, to abide by it.

"We expect all of the parties to the cessation of hostilities to fully abide by the cessation in Aleppo, that means the regime and the opposition alike," Kerry said alongside EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, editing by G Crosse)