Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
GENEVA U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Geneva on Thursday to try to finalise details of a deal with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on military cooperation and intelligence sharing in Syria.
American and Russian officials, whose governments back opposite sides in the five-year Syrian war, have been meeting since July on the plan aimed at defeating Islamic State. Kerry and Lavrov are to meet on Friday for talks.
Kerry said earlier this week the talks were nearing an end, with technical teams still meeting.
Kerry arrived from Jeddah, where he announced a plan to end the conflict in Yemen and also discussed Syria with Gulf Arab states, which support various rebel factions in Syria's war.
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife were questioned for five hours by police investigators on Monday as part of a probe into allegations that Penelope Fillon had been paid for fake jobs.