U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) makes a statement next to French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault prior to a bilateral meeting on the crisis in Syria, at the State Department in Washington, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) listens to a departing remark by French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault as they conclude statements prior to a bilateral meeting on the crisis in Syria, at the State Department, in Washington, October7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) and French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault arrive to make statements to the press prior to a bilateral meeting on the crisis in Syria, at the State Department, in Washington, October7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Theiler TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault (L) makes remarks as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry listens prior to a bilateral meeting on the crisis in Syria, at the State Department, in Washington, October7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON Russian and Syrian actions such as bombing hospitals in Syria cry out for a war crimes investigation, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday.

"Last night, the (Syrian) regime attacked yet another hospital and 20 people were killed and 100 people were wounded. Russia, and the regime, owe the world more than an explanation about why they keep hitting hospitals and medical facilities and children and women," Kerry told reporters before a meeting with France's foreign minister. "These are acts that beg for an appropriate investigation of war crimes and those who commit these would and should be held accountable for these actions."

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)