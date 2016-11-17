U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
MOSCOW Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov would meet his U.S. counterpart John Kerry in Peru this week, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing on Thursday.
They plan to discuss conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, Zakharova said.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Maria Tsvetkova)
BEIJING China may be testing a new, long-range air-to-air missile that could take out early warning aircraft and aerial refuelling aircraft, a state-run newspaper said on Thursday, after pictures of the new missile surfaced online.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.