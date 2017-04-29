People gesture at U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) head a convoy of U.S military vehicles in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

DARBASIYA, Syria A commander of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said on Friday U.S. forces would begin monitoring the situation along the Syria-Turkey frontier after cross-border fire between the Turkish military and YPG this week.

The monitoring had not yet begun, but the forces would report to senior U.S. commanders, Sharvan Kobani told Reuters after meeting U.S. military officials in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border.

The officials had toured Darbasiya which was hit by Turkish artillery fire earlier in the week.

Turkish warplanes carried out air strikes against Kurdish militants in northeastern Syria and Iraq's Sinjar region on Tuesday in an unprecedented bombardment of groups linked to the PKK, which is fighting an insurgency against Ankara in Turkey's southeast.

Those attacks killed nearly 30 YPG fighters and officials, a monitoring group reported.

Since Tuesday the YPG and Turkish forces have traded artillery fire along the Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey's bombardment of YPG positions complicates the U.S.-backed fight against Islamic State in Syria, where the YPG has been a crucial partner on the ground for Washington.

The YPG is a key component of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF), a U.S.-backed alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighting groups involved in a campaign to drive Islamic State out of its Syria stronghold, Raqqa.

U.S. NATO ally Turkey views the YPG and other PKK-affiliated groups as terrorists.

Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said on Friday U.S. troops were deployed along the border.

"We continue to urge all the parties involved to focus on the common enemy which is ISIS (Islamic State)," he told reporters.

Hundreds of U.S. troops are deployed on the ground in Syria to support the Raqqa offensive.

(Reporting by Rodi Said; additional reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington; Writing by John Davison; Editing by Ralph Boulton)