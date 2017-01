Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

GENEVA Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by telephone on Wednesday with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and the two men will hold talks in Geneva on Friday, a Russian diplomat told Reuters.

Earlier, a U.S. official said that Kerry will meet with Lavrov in Geneva on Aug. 26 to discuss the conflict in Syria and the Ukraine crisis.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Toby Chopra)