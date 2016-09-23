UNITED NATIONS Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday he wanted to see signs that the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State has influence over opposition groups on the ground in Syria to ensure that any ceasefire could succeed.

"We want to see any sign which would prove that the coalition has influence on those who are on the ground facing the government," he said, adding that any truce would be senseless if opposition groups were not separated from the Islamist militants of the Nusra Front group.

He made no reference to possible progress after talks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry earlier in the day.

