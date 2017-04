MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has not agreed to meet his Turkish counterpart, the Interfax news agency quoted a ministry spokeswoman as saying on Wednesday.

"During a telephone conversation between Lavrov and the Turkish foreign minister, the Russian minister did not agree to any of the numerous offers to meet," Interfax quoted spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.

