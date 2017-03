BEIRUT Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Thursday's double attack on a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut which killed at least 37 people.

The group said in a statement posted on Twitter by its supporters, that its members blew up a bike loaded with explosives in a street in the Borj al-Barajneh area and when people gathered, a suicide bomber blew himself up among them causing more casualties and killing 40 people.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny)