BEIRUT The Syrian army, backed by Hezbollah fighters, closed in on the city of Zabadani near the border with Lebanon on Friday, a Lebanese security source said, and Syrian media said at least 20 insurgents had been killed in the battles to seize high ground.

Violence from Syria's four-year war has regularly tipped over into Lebanon, and militiamen from the Iranian-backed Lebanese Shi'ite Muslim group Hezbollah have been fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Syrian state news agency SANA, citing a Syrian military source, said the army had gained control of at least ten "strategic areas" to the west of Zabadani. The military had "managed to kill and injure a large number of terrorists" and destroyed many of their bases, it said.

Those killed included a number of foreign fighters, it added.

The Lebanese television station al-Manar, run by Hezbollah, broadcast footage of Syrian soldiers in a mountainous area using heavy weapons around Zabadani, and showed the body of at least one enemy combatant.

Syrian forces and pro-government fighters have regularly clashed with insurgents in the mountainous area north of the capital Damascus. The rebel groups in the area include al Qaeda's Syrian wing, the Nusra Front.

