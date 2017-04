A Red Crescent aid convoy enters Wafideen Camp, which is controlled by Syrian government forces, to deliver aid into the rebel held besieged city of Douma, Damascus suburbs, Syria February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

BEIRUT The Syrian government said Turkish shelling of northern Syria amounted to direct Turkish support for insurgent groups, Syrian state TV reported on Sunday, citing a letter to the United Nations.

The letter was sent in response to Turkish shelling of areas of northern Syria captured in recent days by a Kurdish-backed alliance. The Syrian government condemned statements by Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu as "blatant interference" in Syrian affairs.

