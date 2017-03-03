Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87 - Bild
BERLIN Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, died on Friday, the mass-selling newspaper Bild reported. He was 87.
GENEVA The head of a Syrian dissident group at peace talks in Geneva said on Friday that the United Nations was likely to conclude eight days of negotiations later in the day and outline an agenda, format and date for the next round.
"I will let the host announce it," Jihad Makdissi, the head of the Cairo Group told reporters after meeting Staffan de Mistura. "Yes, we do have an agenda... the three baskets and possibly a fourth one, and a timeframe, yes, in March."
The "baskets" refer to the topics to be discussed, and include a new constitution, elections and reformed governance. Syria's government wants to add a fourth on counter-terrorism.
(Reporting by Tom Miles and John Irish)
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond will deliver speeches on Tuesday that were originally intended to be given at this week's Mansion House dinner, the BoE and the Treasury said on Friday.
MOSCOW/BAGHDAD Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike in Syria last month, but Washington said it could not corroborate the death and Western and Iraqi officials were sceptical.