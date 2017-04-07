Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande spoke about the situation in Syria on Friday and want to continue efforts to hold Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to account for "criminal acts", a statement from Berlin said.
The United States early on Friday fired dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a chemical weapons attack was launched this week.
"President Assad alone is responsible for this development," the German government said in a statement after the French and German leaders spoke by phone on Friday morning.
It said Assad's repeated use of chemical weapons and crimes against the Syrian people should result in sanctions.
"Germany and France call on the international community.... to campaign together for a political transition in Syria," Germany said in the statement.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's government said on Thursday it would launch her policy programme next week, a sign of confidence she will strike a deal to stay in power after days of political uncertainty since losing her majority.
WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has hired a lawyer known for defending government officials in high-profile investigations to help him with probes into whether there were ties between the election campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia, his office said on Thursday.