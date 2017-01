German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a meeting of the Christian Democratic Seniors Union in Magdeburg, Germany, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday appealed to Russia to end what she called the "atrocious" violence in Aleppo, Syria, saying Moscow had a lot of influence on the Syrian government.

Merkel said there was no basis in international law for the bombing of hospitals, and Moscow should help end the escalating violence in the war-torn country.

