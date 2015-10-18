Boys play cards in front of the rubble of damaged buildings, in the old city of Aleppo, Syria October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A girl crosses a street as damaged buses are positioned atop a building as barricades to provide protection from snipers of the forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the old city of Aleppo, Syria October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Civilians walk past sanitation cylinders placed as barricades to provide protection from snipers of the forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the old city of Aleppo, Syria October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A Free Syrian Army fighter rides on a motorbike with his children past the rubble of damaged buildings, in the old city of Aleppo, Syria October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

BEIRUT At least 40 Islamic State fighters have been killed in an air strike on their convoy in the Syrian province of Hama, a UK-based monitoring group reported on Sunday.

The attack, which took place on Saturday, also destroyed 16 vehicles in the convoy, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors violence in the country through a wide network of sources on the ground.

The observatory added that the convoy had just left Raqqa, the de facto capital of the militant group, at the time of the attack. No further details were immediately available.

(Reporting by Miriam Karouny, editing by Gareth Jones)