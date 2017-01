BEIRUT The Syrian army is accurately targeting "terrorist positions and gatherings" in Aleppo, and did not target "any civilian place", a Syrian military source told Reuters on Friday.

The source said on Thursday the army was launching a new offensive in eastern, rebel-held, Aleppo, and on Friday medics and rescue workers in the area said scores of people had been killed in a bombardment.

(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)