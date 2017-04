GENEVA U.N.-mediated talks to end the war in Syria are on pause until Feb. 25, U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Wednesday, saying the talks had not failed but needed immediate help from international backers led by the United States and Russia.

"I have concluded frankly that after the first week of preparatory talks there is more work to be done, not only by us but by the stakeholders," he told reporters after meeting the opposition delegation at their hotel.

"I have indicated from the first day that I won't talk for the sake of talking," he said.

(Reporting by John Irish, writing by Tom Miles)