Syria's foreign minister Walid al-Moualem concludes his address to attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

BEIRUT Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Sunday he recognised the importance of a statement from world powers after talks in Vienna seeking an end to the country's war, state television said.

World powers and regional rivals called following Friday's talks for a nationwide truce and the renewal of stalled U.N.-brokered talks.

During a meeting with United Nations envoy Staffan de Mistura, Moualem also reiterated Damascus's position that the fight against "terrorism" must take priority for a political solution to be reached. Syria's government refers to all rebels fighting it as terrorists.

(Reporting by John Davison; editing by John Stonestreet)