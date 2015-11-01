Philippine troops rescue ship captain kidnapped by militants
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
BEIRUT Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Sunday he recognised the importance of a statement from world powers after talks in Vienna seeking an end to the country's war, state television said.
World powers and regional rivals called following Friday's talks for a nationwide truce and the renewal of stalled U.N.-brokered talks.
During a meeting with United Nations envoy Staffan de Mistura, Moualem also reiterated Damascus's position that the fight against "terrorism" must take priority for a political solution to be reached. Syria's government refers to all rebels fighting it as terrorists.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics in a fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials said on Friday, after advances slowed in the campaign to drive the militants out of their last stronghold in the country.