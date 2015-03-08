BEIRUT An air strike in northwestern Syria hit a camp used by the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front on Sunday, killing at least nine of its fighters, a monitoring group said, in the second big attack on the group there in four days.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said four of the dead were foreign fighters. The air strike hit close to Atimah at the Syrian border with Turkey in Idlib province.

Last week, the Nusra Front's top military commander and several other leaders were killed in an air strike in Idlib. The Syrian army said it carried out the attack.

The leader of a mainstream rebel group said the latest air strike appeared to have been carried out by the U.S.-led alliance that has been attacking Islamic State in Syria, citing the precision of the strike and the strength of the explosion.

A witness said the air strike occurred around 4 p.m. (1400 GMT), adding that the aircraft did not appear to be of a type flown by the Syrian military.

The Nusra Front is listed as a terrorist organisation by the United States and has been sanctioned by the U.N. Security Council.

