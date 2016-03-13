BEIRUT The al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front has seized the bases and weapons of a Western-backed rebel group in overnight fighting in northwestern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday.

Rami Abdulrahman, director of the Observatory, said the Nusra Front had also detained dozens of members of the 13th Division rebel group, one of the factions that has received foreign military aid including U.S.-made anti-tank missiles.

The commander of 13th Division, which fights under the banner of the Free Syrian Army, could not immediately be reached for comment. A Nusra Front statement accused the 13th Division of attacking some of its bases in Idlib province.

